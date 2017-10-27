VT MAE Develops New Hangar in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering is building a newly configured MRO Hangar at the Pensacola International Airport that is expected to be fully operational early next year according to their website.

VTMAE is a provider of aircraft maintenance and modification services for both commercial airlines and air freight operators according to its website.

The company held a career informational session at Pensacola State College today where people could meet recruiters and learn about career opportunities.

There are more upcoming career informational sessions and job fairs where you can learn about the career opportunities at VT MAE. November 3, 2017 – Job Fair – Pensacola State College – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

November 9, 2017 – Job Fair – Pensacola State College – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

December 8, 2017 – Job Fair – CareerSource Okaloosa Walton – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

January 2018 – More Information to be Announced VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering, Inc. has a location at the Brookley Aeroplex in Mobile. They are a provider of aircraft maintenance and modification (AMM) services for both commercial airlines and air freight operators. You can go to their website for more information by clicking here: http://vtmae.com/pensacola