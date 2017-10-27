VT MAE Develops New Hangar in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering is building a newly configured MRO Hangar at the Pensacola International Airport that is expected to be fully operational early next year according to their website.
VTMAE is a provider of aircraft maintenance and modification services for both commercial airlines and air freight operators according to its website.
The company held a career informational session at Pensacola State College today where people could meet recruiters and learn about career opportunities.