VT MAE Develops New Hangar in Pensacola

By Published:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering is building a newly configured MRO Hangar at the Pensacola International Airport that is expected to be fully operational early next year according to their website.

VTMAE is a provider of aircraft maintenance and modification services for both commercial airlines and air freight operators according to its website.

The company held a career informational session at Pensacola State College today where people could meet recruiters and learn about career opportunities.

