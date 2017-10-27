Twelve College Golf Teams Ready To Tee Off In Steelwood Collegiate Invitational

(WKRG) — Alabama has won two National Championships in golf and the program is turning out some big-time PGA stars.

The Crimson Tide is one of the 12 teams competing this weekend at the Steelwood Invitational.

College golf is proving to be a great springboard to the PGA tour.

University of Alabama at Birmingham coach Mike Wilson says, “We have the number one ranked team in the country in Alabama. I believe Kentucky may be number 8. I think they are undefeated this fall, South Alabama is host, they probably play here a decent amount. We’re going to have to play to compete to win.”

The Crimson Tide Golf Team, just like the football team, is ranked number one in the country.

Coach Jay Seawell, like Coach Saban, has National Championships under his belt and the two talk often. “I think he has an incredible mind,” Seawell says. “We always converse with each other about what we’re trying to message, what we are trying to do with our team. We don’t coach talent, we coach kind of the interior heart and how you’re going to motivate. And so I love to hear how he motivates. Occasionally, he listens to me, just occasionally.”

Coach Seawell talked about one great former player, Justin Thomas, and what the PGA player means to the University and the Tide golf team. “Very proud, we’re excited that he’s coming back,” Seawell said. “He’ll be back next week. We’re going to honor him during the LSU game which will be great. But the other part of it, he is also so young that almost all of our guys on our team know him. One of the first texts we always get when one of our players play well, he’s the first one to text our guys. I think his success and all the other guys who’ve made out there on tour, is really a lot of the fuel to our success in the program.”

“Really inspiring for us to see. It means the world to us for him to come back and spend time with us. It’s really awesome,” says Jonathan Hardee, a junior on the Alabama team.