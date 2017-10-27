Teal Pumpkin Project Promotes Allergy-Friendly Trick-or-Treating

(WKRG) — If you have a child with allergies, especially to certain foods such as peanuts, milk, and eggs, trick-or-treating can be an especially stressful time.

A lot of candy, especially chocolates, contain potential life-threatening allergens. As a parent of a child with severe peanut allergies, I have to be constantly aware of what things he consumes or touches.

There’s a national program called the Teal Pumpkin Project, where you simply paint a pumpkin teal and set it outside your home. Those who know what this non-traditionally colored pumpkin means will know that it is safe for their kids with allergies to trick-or-treat at that home. According to the Project, putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep means you have non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys.

You can click here for a list of non-food ideas to hand out to trick-or-treaters. Some examples include pencils, pens, crayons, markers, bubbles, Halloween-themed erasers or pencil toppers, bouncy balls, and stickers.

There is also a map available for parents to check out where other households are participating in the city. Click here: https://www.foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project/map to add your address to the map if you plan to hand out allergy-free treats.

For more information just go to the Teal Pumpkin Project’s website at: https://www.foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project