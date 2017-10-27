Steve Nodine Turns Himself in on Domestic Violence Warrant

WKRG Staff Published:

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Mobile County Commissioner Steve Nodine has bonded out of the Atmore jail after turning himself in Friday on a domestic violence harassment warrant.

The warrant for Nodine was issued last week. Details of the alleged harassment have not been released. When News 5 asked Nodine for comment, he declined.

Nodine resigned as Mobile County Commissioner in May 2010 after the shooting death of his mistress Angel Downs. His trial for her murder ended in a hung jury. Nodine pleaded no contest to perjury and gun charges and served about three years behind bars.

 

