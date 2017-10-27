Potential Tropical Cyclone #18 in Caribbean

The disturbance in the southwestern Gulf is now Potential Tropical Cyclone #18, meaning it will likely become Tropical Depression 18 or a Tropical Storm. The next name on the list for tropical storms in the Atlantic is Philippe.

The motion is toward Cuba and Bahamas. The system will likely move steadily and not last more than a couple of days. The primary impact to Cuba and the Bahamas will be rain.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November.