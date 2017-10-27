LIVE Traffic Blog

6:10 A.M.-If you’re about to head out the door this Friday morning and looking to figure out how traffic looks; it looks good so far on the Bayway and Causeway. We’ve already seen an increase in traffic volume especially on the Bayway headed towards Mobile but nothing out of the ordinary. Both tunnels are looking good. In Mobile we’re accident-free according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. No problems throughout Baldwin County and on the Panhandle looking good according to both Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol to begin your Friday.

5:55 A.M.-We are off to a good-looking start on the Bayway and Causeway right now as traffic volume begins to build headed towards Mobile but nothing out of the ordinary. Looking good through both tunnels. We’re running smoothly in Mobile right now according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. No problems right now throughout the Eastern Shore or through Baldwin County to warn you about. Looking good on the Panhandle according to both Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol to start off your Friday.

5:35 A.M.-A problem-free start to begin your Friday morning on the Bayway and Causeway; we’re accident and delay free and looking good through the tunnels as well. The earlier overnight construction there on I-65 has cleared between Chickasaw and 165 so no more delay. Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents right now and we’re looking good along the Panhandle without any major accidents there at this time as well.

5:06 A.M.-A good-looking start on your Friday morning on the Bayway and Causeway. We’re seeing a little delay due to overnight construction on I-65 Southbound between the Chickasaw and 165 exits but looks like that should be clearing soon. On the Eastern Shore we’ve got an accident County Road 11 at Highway 98 in the Fairhope area. Alabama Highway Patrol in the scene of an accident there. And Florida Highway Patrol trying to clear an overnight accident Langley Avenue at Langley Place Drive that did involve injuries and roadblock.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.