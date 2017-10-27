Kevin Hart in Mobile this Weekend, Tickets for as low as $44

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Comedic superstar Kevin Hart is in Mobile for three shows this weekend, with resale tickets still to be had at affordable prices.

Tickets for the 10:00pm show on Saturday night are being sold for $44 to $270 on Stubhub.com just a day before the performances at the Mobile Civic Center. Prices are varying based on seating and quantity of tickets.

There are two more shows, 7:00pm on Saturday and 7:00pm on Sunday, with moderately priced tickets on Stubhub.com. All three shows are sold out on Ticketmaster.com, which was the primary point of sale.

Hart is considered one of the most popular comedians in recent years, starring in Hollywood films such as Jumanji, set to to be released later this year.

Here is more information for fans looking to grab last minute seats:

SHOW #1 (SAT AT 7:00PM): Tickets ranging from $150 to $270

SHOW #2 (SAT AT 10:00PM): Tickets ranging from $44 to $309

SHOW #3 (SUN AT 7:00PM): Tickets ranging from $71 to $200

*Prices will vary once tickets are claimed by buyers