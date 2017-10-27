Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Highway 90A in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist, 23-year-old Josef Martens of Milton, Florida, died while crossing the intersection of Highway 90 Alt and Bridlewood Road in Escambia County late Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 73-year-old James Elliott of Loxley, Alabama, driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, was stopped behind a stop sign on Bridlewood Road facing south towards Highway 90A. Martens was traveling eastbound on Highway 90A approaching Bridlewood Road. Elliott started traveling southbound across the intersection of Bridlewood and Highway 90A when the motorcycle’s front portion collided with Elliott’s rear right passenger door.

Martens was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.