Deputies warn parents about possible strangers trying to get to their children

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County deputies say there were two reports of children being approached by strange men.

Public Information Officer Rich Aloy says on October, 24th at six in the morning a juvenile in Navarre, reported that a black male, age 30 to 40, asked if they wanted candy or money. Aloy says the man also told the juvenile there was a dog in the car. Aloy says the juvenile then walked off.

On October 26th, Aloy says there was a report of a silver or white van that approached a kid at a bus stop, offering candy and breakfast. The driver was described as a white male in his sixties. This incident happened in Navarre as well according to Aloy.

Aloy says there is no validation of these reports or adult witnesses.

He says deputies encourage parents to talk to their kids about strangers.