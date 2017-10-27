BREAKING TRAFFIC ALERT: One Child Hit by Vehicle

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- At least one child was transported to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Plum and Hercules Streets just a block off of Martin Luther King Avenue in Mobile. The call initially came in that two children were hit.

The intersection is near Florence Howard Elementary school and is where several children meet the bus each morning. The child’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One resident who lives on the corner of the intersection says he believes an overgrown, empty lot may have contributed to the accident. Thomas Nelson says he’s called the city about the lot repeatedly over the years, and particularly in the past few months. The overgrown weeds completely cover both of the nearly brand new sidewalks on each side of the lot. It’s directly across from Nelson’s home.

Nelson says the small children sometimes see ‘critters,’ like raccoons, opossums or snakes in the weeds and coming out of the lot. He says when they are startled by that, the kids dart into the street.