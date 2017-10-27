BREAKING: Dothan Bomb Investigators Respond To ‘Suspicious Package’

Photo: WTVY-TV

DOTHAN, AL (WKRG) The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms along with a bomb squad have cordoned off a large section of 6th Avenue in Dothan. Investigators worked through the night to identify a suspicious package at the Medical Center Terrace Apartments.

The report of the suspicious package and the response from ATF agents is likely linked to a pipe bomb that exploded earlier this week in nearby Taylor, Alabama. The bomb exploded in a man’s vehicle as he was driving to work, according to WDHD-TV in Dothan.  Following the explosion, a vehicle was searched at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center but investigators found nothing.

News 5 is working to gather more information about this breaking news situation from our sister stations, WDHN and WTVY in Dothan.  Watch News 5 This Morning for the latest developments.

 

 

