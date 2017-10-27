BREAKING: Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Bank in Warrington

WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting near a bank.

The shooting happened about a block south of Warrington Bank on Barrancas Avenue near 3rd Street.

A man entered the bank just after 9:00 a.m. Friday and told employees they “better call police or an employee’s going to get hurt,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The man left the bank and went about a block south. Three deputies confronted the man, who deputies say then pulled out a gun and fired at them. Deputies then returned fire.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

One deputy suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update this page as we get new information.