2017 Southeast H.O.G. Rally in Pensacola Next Week

Pensacola, Fla. — More than 1,200 Harley Davidson riders, registered from 23 states and even some international bikers, are expected to rumble through the streets of Pensacola during the 2017 Southeast H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) Rally, October 31 – November 4, 2017.

The Hilton Pensacola Beach will serve as the host hotel for the rally, which includes a number of guided rides and events scattered throughout the community.

“We are so fortunate to have been selected as the host site for the Southeast H.O.G. Rally 2017,” said Steve Hayes, president of Visit Pensacola. “This five-day event is a great boost to our shoulder season visitation and gives these Harley riders an opportunity to experience the beauty, history and hospitality of the Pensacola Bay Area. Most of all, we want rally participants to have a safe, enjoyable visit.”

Visit Pensacola is encouraging businesses to roll out the welcome mat for these riders and urging locals to use extra caution and “Look Twice for Motorcycles.”

Visit Pensacola is launching a public service safety campaign aimed at elevating motorcycle awareness during the rally. The “Look Twice For Motorcycles” campaign includes billboards, social media messaging and radio public service announcements as well as a special welcome and safety message painted on the 17th Avenue Graffiti Bridge train trestle in Downtown Pensacola.

“We see this not only as an opportunity to welcome the 2017 H.O.G. Rally, but also a great platform to remind the public of the importance of motorcycle awareness and sharing the road,” said Nicole Stacey, director of marketing and communications of Visit Pensacola.

Rally riders can partake in five activity-filled days featuring daily guided and self-guided rides, a poker chip run, evening activities, demonstrations, contests, and fireworks. The grand finale includes a thundering parade of Harley riders cruising through the streets of Pensacola.

Most events require advance registration and H.O.G. membership. Registration information can be found online at members.hog.com. A full schedule of events is enclosed.

A few select events are open to the public:

Harley Davidson Demonstration Trailer – Test ride 2018 model Harleys

Open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., November 1 – 4, located at Harley Davidson of Pensacola

– Test ride 2018 model Harleys Open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., November 1 – 4, located at Harley Davidson of Pensacola The Adam Holbrook Thrill Show – Public performances at Casino Beach

Friday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1p.m.

– Public performances at Casino Beach Friday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1p.m. HOG vs. PIG Motorcycle Challenge – See civilian riders (HOGs) test their skills against elite police motor officers (PIGs) as they navigate a unique and challenging cone course. The event takes place November 3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson of Pensacola.

– See civilian riders (HOGs) test their skills against elite police motor officers (PIGs) as they navigate a unique and challenging cone course. The event takes place November 3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson of Pensacola. H.O.G. Rally Finale Parade – Begins at Harley Davidson of Pensacola at 10 a.m. November 4 and the parade proceeds to Casino Beach on Pensacola Beach.

One of the feature attractions this year is the ride to the Blue Angels practice show on Wednesday, Nov. 1. In addition, the Harley Davidson Motor Co. is offering all potential new riders and current riders the opportunity to see, touch and feel the new 2018 model Harleys by visiting the Harley Davidson Demo Truck which will be on site at Harley Davidson of Pensacola Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 4.

“We’re excited to rumble into beautiful Pensacola Beach this year for our 2017 Southeast H.O.G. Rally event! Our H.O.G. members are looking forward to riding the Northwest Florida and South Alabama countryside and seeing all the sites the area has to offer,” said Linda Crouse, 2017 Southeast H.O.G. Rally coordinator.