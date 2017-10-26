Watch: Off Duty Trooper Saves Choking Man in Restaurant

Rockaway Township, NJ (CNN) — When seconds mattered, an off-duty New Jersey state trooper was there to save the day without thinking twice. Trooper Dennis Palaia was enjoying a Sunday off with his son at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township when he noticed something wrong at a table behind him. A man was in distress and began showing visible signs that he couldn’t breathe. Trooper Palaia quickly wrapped his arms around the man’s waist and performed the Heimlich maneuver. That cleared the man’s airway allowing him to breath normally.Besides a sore throat and aching ribs, the man made a full recovery thanks to the quick thinking of Trooper Palaia.

