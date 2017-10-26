Watch: Dog Dressed up as Teddy Bear Goes Viral

By Published:

(CBS) A nine month old French bulldog Charlie, from New York, dressed as a teddy bear gained more than half a million views on social media.

The video, filmed by its owner Andre Falcao at home shows the pet rushing towards the camera and then eating pieces of carrot.

In March this year Falcao created a social media page where he posts Charlie appearing in different costumes. Having appeared dressed as a French musician and as Batman Charlie quickly became an internet sensation. Recent teddy bear appearance made him a star.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s