CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Witness Video Shows the Scene After the Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Video given to News 5 shows the moments that a Fairhope woman captured after the deadly officer-involved shooting in Fairhope Wednesday night.

The cell phone video, captured by Christy Miller Brush from inside her car after she heard roughly 15 gunshots, shows a man lying on the ground. We have blurred the image.

Brush said the man had jumped out of the white car you see in the video.

You can see one officer run around the car with his gun drawn.

Brush described the scene to News 5 before the man was on the ground saying, “when they started shouting, he was up for a few seconds. The police got to him and he was going down and they handcuffed him. He laid very still for a few minutes. Then they came and rolled him over. He was stiff.”

In the video, you can see where police roll over the man and hear the realization in Brush’s voice of what happened. “Oh my God. He’s shot..he’s dead.”