News 5 Investigates: The Dangers of Gulf Coast Daycares

(WKRG) — This summer on the Gulf Coast, a five-year-old boy died after being left in a daycare van in Mobile, and a three-year-old girl died from hyperthermia after being left in a daycare van in Pensacola. A Mobile mother says every time she hears about these deaths her heart hurts. It’s a reminder of her three year old who also died from heat after being left in a hot daycare van. All three of these daycares have something in common.

“It took a long time for me to realize that my baby wasn’t coming back home,” said Alisha Coleman, the mother of three-year-old DeMyreon Lindley.

Every time Coleman hears of the death of a child in a hot vehicle, her mind travels back to June 22, 1998. On that day, her oldest child, DeMyreon, died after spending hours trapped in a hot day care van.

“To me, the hardest thing is you have to identify your child’s body,” Coleman said. “That’s the hardest thing, through the whole process. That’s the hardest thing I had to do.”

Since Lindley’s death at a religious-based daycare nearly 20 years ago, almost no changes in daycare regulations have been implemented, even after two Gulf Coast children, Kamden Johnson and Jai’nier Barnes, died trapped inside vans at religious-based daycares this year. A new federal law prevents daycares from receiving funding unless they’re state regulated.

Even the governor says that’s not enough.

“Any child that’s in the care of a daycare center, that center needs to be licensed to ensure we’ve got quality folks rendering quality service to protect our children,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Despite the governor demanding more regulation, an Alabama bill failed in the Senate after passing overwhelmingly in the house. The bill required religious daycares to go through the stricter investigations all normal daycares go through, including running background checks on their employees.

“No parent should have to lose their child due to someone else’s negligence or due to a religious-based facility hiding behind laws or excluding themselves from laws another facility has to follow,” Coleman said.

News 5 reached out to the Alabama Department of Human Resources. We learned there are over 400 facilities in Alabama previously exempt from examinations. Daycares receiving federal funding are now required a yearly inspection. If there’s deficiencies, they have 90 days to correct them before another inspection.

We wanted to know how those inspections are going but the department told us they’re too busy doing those inspections to update us.

“When is enough enough?” Coleman said. “My family suffered so hard… my siblings, my grandparents, my parents.”

Life has continued for Coleman. She has four other children, but they will never get to know their brother DeMyreon. Her 18-year-old daughter Brande misses the brother she never knew.

“I’m in college now,” Brande said. “When I graduate from here I would want him to be there… Just stuff like that.”

Coleman has forgiven the daycare workers involved in the death of her son. She now advocates for stricter regulations for daycares across the entire country.

“I think we all should band together and go to the legislation together,” Coleman said. “Instead of doing it separately, we all should band together and say, ‘hey, enough is enough.’ No parent should have to bury their child due to someone else’s negligence.”

Daycares that don’t receive funding don’t undergo inspections. That means hundreds of daycares in Florida and Alabama could continue to operate without oversight.

There are still many questions we’d like answers to, like how daycares facing regulations for the first time are doing during inspections. News 5 is committed to this story, continuing to search for answers and alerting the community to possibly dangerous daycares in our Gulf Coast area.