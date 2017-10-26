Missing Hiker Found After 5 Days Lost in the Wilderness

Search crews had been looking for him all week within a 40-mile radius of where his car was found.

Officials said on Thursday that he was found safe and was guided out by search and rescue crews.

According to Clackamas Sheriff Bryan Jensen, Mitchell was cold and tired, but his condition was “pretty good” and he was able to walk out on his own. He was transported to a hospital where staff reported his condition as “fair.”

Officials said he was found in some drainage off of the Salmon River Road.

Mitchell went missing on Saturday. He had been planning a day hike and his car was found near the Wildwood Recreation Area.