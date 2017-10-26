Foley Woman Cancer Free For the First Time in Six Years

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Throughout the month of October, a special focus is placed on breast cancer awareness. For one woman in Foley, this is the first time in almost six years that she can celebrate October because she is now, cancer free.

It’s hard to miss Tanga Watts. Working the front register at Walmart, she has the personality that just draws people to her.

“Walmart is like family,” she says. “They treat everybody here like family.” She needed that family after seeing her doctor on November 11, 2011. “He said, Tanga I feel a lump.”

She was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. “I was in denial first cause, you know, something you don’t think could happen to you. So, when I went to the doctor and he felt it I said you better do something about it.”

Chemotherapy and surgery were the best course of action. “I was very angry when the doctor told me. I hit the wall.”

But that family, both by blood and by choice, rallied around. “Tanja was just an inspiration to us all,” says personnel manager Betty Karolyi. “She never lost her sense of humor or personality.”

Six years later, Watts is cancer free. “By the grace of God. He has something in store for me. I thank him every day.”

Her smile is genuine, fueled by gratitude. She not only survived cancer, she beat it.