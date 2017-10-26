Florida woman says her horse was murdered

PACE, Florida (WKRG) – Beth Nelson says someone shot and killed her horse ,”Chevy”, in Pace, Florida.

Nelson says whoever shot Chevy did it with a handgun because they found .40 caliber shell casings on the road.

She says the horse was out in the front pasture and neighbors heard gunshots around two in the morning on October 25th.

Nelson says the horse was shot behind the leg, where you would usually shoot a deer.

She says the horse passed away in the barn.

Nelson says right now there are no leads. There’s a $1,200 reward for information leading to an arrest.