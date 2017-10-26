“Cheech” The Smiling Dog Goes Viral, Finds Forever Home

Published:

(CNN) A shelter dog has a million dollar smile. Dogs will put a smile on most people’s faces, but it’s the smile on one little dog in Texas that’s turning people’s heads. Cheech was a recent resident of the city of Waller animal shelter and rescue in Texas. His toothy grin made him a viral sensation after the shelter posted photos of him on Facebook.  The pics were shared thousands of times his charming chompers also helped land him a new home. Rescue shelters nationwide take in more than 6 and a half million animals a year. The ASPCA estimates that only about 3 million are adopted annually. Not all shelter animals can be as charming as Cheech. But they still need good homes.

Smiling Dog Takes Internet By Storm

