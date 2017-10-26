Caught on Camera: Door Kicked in During Burglary in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A surveillance camera inside a home on Bellingrath Road captured a burglary suspect kicking in a door to enter the home.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook. In the video, after the man kicks in the door and enters the home, a second suspect follows him into the residence.

The sheriff’s office says the men, both wearing gloves in the video, ransacked rooms looking for weapons but did not take anything.

The burglary could be connected to a similar crime on Bayou Jonas Drive in Coden, based on similarities with the way the suspects entered the home in each case, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the Coden burglary, the sheriff’s office says a dark green/blue Honda Civic was seen leaving the home.