BREAKING: Prichard Chase Suspect Wheeled into Court, Pleads Not Guilty

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The man who crashed in Prichard after attempting to get away from U.S. Marshals has pleaded not guilty after being wheeled into a Mobile courtroom Thursday morning.

Larry Lett-Hall, 23, was seen in a wheelchair and a halo following the major crash in Prichard. He faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, assault, and the rape and sodomy of two children.

Lett-Hall is accused of kidnapping a woman and severely beating her. The female victim was treated at USA Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Judge Jill Phillips gave Lett-Hall no bond and deemed him a danger to society. A preliminary hearing has been set for November 14.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after the US Marshals Service with the assistance of local agencies had initiated surveillance on Lett-Hall. The fugitive was wanted for seven felony warrants from Prichard Police and Mobile Police that included kidnapping, assault, and the rape and sodomy of two children, MCSO states.

At 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Marshals saw Lett-Hall get into a vehicle with two other people. Marshals then followed the car and attempted to stop it with several marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles. Lett-Hall then turned around in an effort to flee from Marshals and took off at a high speed.