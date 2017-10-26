BREAKING: Officer Involved Shooting in Fairhope, Sources Tell News 5

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police and State Troopers are at the roundabout at County Road 48 and County Road 13.

Sources close to News 5 say there was an officer-involved shooting. There is no indication that it was an officer that was shot.

Sources tell us that it started with a chase on I-10 with Fairhope Police and State Troopers that ended at the roundabout.

A witness on the scene says that she heard 7 to 8 gunshots, a pause, then 2 or more shots.

Traffic is being re-routed away from the traffic circle.