BREAKING: Moss Point Mayor and Wife Charged with Domestic Violence Assault

MOSS POINT, MS (WKRG) — The Mayor of Moss Point and his wife have been charged with domestic violence assault in Moss Point, Mississippi.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Mayor Mario King and his wife Natasha King were involved in a domestic disturbance, though details on the incident were not disclosed. Mrs. King went to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to report the incident.

After the couple spoke with detectives, an offense report was filed on Monday against both Mario and Natasha. They are scheduled to appear in court on issued summons on December 11.

King was elected last year to a four-year term.

In a report on STLToday.com, King denies the report that he “beat his wife.”