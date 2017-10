MOBILE, AL (WKRG) The Mobile-Fire Rescue arson unit is investigating an overnight fire at a home on Bay Avenue.

The people who live in the home were awakened by smoke around 11:34 p.m. They discovered a chair on fire in the den where they say a candle had been left burning overnight.

The people in the home were not hurt. According to authorities, the occupants told fire investigators the house was under renovation and had no power.