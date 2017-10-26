Alleged Mobile Robber Demands “Where the Money At?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a man after he tried to rob two women of their money threatening them with a gun and saying “where the money at?”

19-year-old William Bell was arrested Wednesday night after officers responded to the area of Eagle Drive and Cardinal Drive East for a robbery report.

When police arrived on the scene, the two female victims stated that a man pulled a gun on them and said, “where the money at?” That’s when Bell patted them down and left the scene without taking anything, according to Mobile Police.

Officers were able to locate Bell a short time later and is currently in Mobile Metro Jail.