2 men found dead in car in rural Alabama

GREENVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say two people have been found dead in a car in rural south Alabama.

Butler County deputies were sent to investigate a car that was parked on a road near a church outside of Greenville on Wednesday.

The officers found the bodies of two men inside the vehicle. Authorities haven’t released the name of either person or said how they were killed.

Sheriff Kenny Harden says officers are investigating a double homicide with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation and Greenville police.