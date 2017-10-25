Wahlburgers Now Open at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Wahlburgers tweeted out Wednesday afternoon that they are now open at OWA.

Wahlburgers is owned by the Wahlburger family, including the three brothers Mark, Paul, and Donnie. It is currently part of a reality show on the A&E network.

The new Wahlburgers restaurant at OWA is the ninth location, but it will be the second largest in the country.

This is the first of many future tenant announcements at the complex. It is one of seven anchor locations for OWA.

Wahlburgers did mention in their tweet that their hours are subject to change, for now.