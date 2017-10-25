TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-Vehicle Accident Involving Fire Truck in Mobile County

UPDATE (9:40 a.m.) – News Five has learned that five people were transported to the hospital from the scene in Wilmer.

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Jack Williams Road in Mobile County.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Lott Road and Jack Williams Road in the Wilmer community.

At least six cars are involved in the accident, including a fire truck from the Semmes Volunteer Fire Department.

A witness on the scene tells News Five that multiple people left the scene in ambulences. At this time, it is unknown how many people were injured or the severity of their conditions.

