Tech Company to Bring 300 New Jobs to Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Three-hundred new jobs are coming to Brewton at the site of the old Dogwood Hills Golf Course.

Governor Ivey attended Wednesday’s groundbreaking for the facility which is set to open in three to four years.

The picture above is what the new Provalus facility will look like.

It’s expected to generate over 20-million dollars a year in payroll revenue for the state once it’s fully staffed.

On its website, Provalus says it prides itself on bringing jobs to underserved communities.

Governor Ivey tells News 5 she’s thrilled to have the company developing in rural Alabama.

“Well Provalus has the uniqueness of its mission which is to focus on providing jobs and rural areas like rural Alabama and that means a lot to us,” said the Governor.

The six-point-five million dollar facility which will consist of three buildings that will have a combined space of 60-thousand square feet.

The Executive Director of the Coastal Gateway Economic Alliance, Will Ruzic, says the remaining 90 acres of the golf course property will have some green space, possibly a hotel and a few other things making it a “mix-use” community.

Some company employees are at a temporary location in downtown Brewton and they will move to this facility once it’s open.