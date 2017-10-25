Suspect Fleeing US Marshalls Released from Hospital, Booked

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The suspect who fled from US Marshalls that resulted in a serious 3 car crash in Prichard has been released from the hospital and booked into Mobile Metro Jail. Larry Darnell Lett-Hall was booked into jail just after 8:00 pm Tuesday night. His booking photograph shows Lett-Hall with a “halo” device supporting his head neck.

Lett-Hall fled from US Marshalls on Friday as they were attempting to arrest him on several warrants including the rape and sodomy of two children. The resulting crash on Bear Fork road injured three innocent bystanders and killed his passenger.

The identity of the person killed has not been released yet.