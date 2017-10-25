Roy Moore Gains Endorsement from Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn

WKRG Staff Published:
John Cornyn
FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. With the support of the National Rifle Association, Cornyn is introducing legislation to reward states that send more information about residents with serious mental problems to the federal background check system for firearms purchasers, the lawmaker said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) —  Senator John Cornyn announced his endorsement of Judge Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

“Alabamians will soon elect a new U.S. Senator and I hope they will vote for the candidate who will follow in former Senator Sessions’ footsteps as a tireless advocate led by principle rather than politics,” Cornyn said. “That is why I am proud to offer my support to Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with him to pass legislation that will effect meaningful change for all Americans.”

Senator Cornyn’s announcement comes just days after Roy Moore received endorsements from Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Ted Cruz of Texas.

“I appreciate Senator Cornyn’s endorsement and I look forward to working with him in the U.S. Senate on ideas to strengthen the military, cut taxes on American families and businesses, reduce government spending, and protect the sanctity of life,” Moore remarked on Wednesday afternoon.

Alabama’s special election for the U.S. Senate will take place on December 12th.

