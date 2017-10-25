Roy Moore Gains Endorsement from Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn

Related Coverage Ted Cruz Announces Endorsement of U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Moore

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Senator John Cornyn announced his endorsement of Judge Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

“Alabamians will soon elect a new U.S. Senator and I hope they will vote for the candidate who will follow in former Senator Sessions’ footsteps as a tireless advocate led by principle rather than politics,” Cornyn said. “That is why I am proud to offer my support to Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with him to pass legislation that will effect meaningful change for all Americans.”

Senator Cornyn’s announcement comes just days after Roy Moore received endorsements from Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Ted Cruz of Texas.

“I appreciate Senator Cornyn’s endorsement and I look forward to working with him in the U.S. Senate on ideas to strengthen the military, cut taxes on American families and businesses, reduce government spending, and protect the sanctity of life,” Moore remarked on Wednesday afternoon.

Alabama’s special election for the U.S. Senate will take place on December 12th.