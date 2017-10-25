President Trump to OK test program to expand domestic drone flights

By Published:
In this photo taken June 11, 2015, a hexacopter drone is flown during a demonstration in Cordova, Md. An aviation industry task force plans to recommend Friday that operators be required to register drones weighing as little as a half of a pound, a threshold that could capture some remote-controlled toys, industry officials said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans could see a lot more drones flying around their communities under a test program from the Trump administration to increase government and commercial use of the unmanned aircraft.

White House officials say President Donald Trump plans to give the go-ahead later Wednesday so states, local communities and tribes can devise their own trials.

There’s no limit on the number of communities that can participate.

The Federal Aviation Administration would review each program. The agency would grant waivers if necessary – to safety rules that now restrict drone operations. Examples include prohibitions on flights over people, nighttime flights and flights beyond the line of sight of the drone operator.

Drone-makers and businesses that want to fly drones want looser restrictions.

