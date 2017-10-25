Police Seize 200 Pounds of Marijuana from Rental Car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police found more than 200 pounds of packaged marijuana after pulling a car over for speeding in Josephine County.

An OSP Trooper pulled over a 2017 Ford Explorer on Oct. 18 on Interstate 5 near milepost 61 and searched the vehicle after becoming suspicious of criminal conduct.

During the search, authorities said they found 201 pounds of marijuana in the car.

Authorities learned that the driver, 29-year-old Pandy Hout from Minnesota, and 28-year-old Lor Meng from California flew into the Medford Airport from Denver and rented the Ford Explorer. They reportedly traveled to an unknown location in California and acquired the marijuana.

It’s believed they were transporting the marijuana to Minnesota.

Hout and Meng were arrested for importing/exporting marijuana, possession of marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana.

Both were lodged into the Josephine County Jail.