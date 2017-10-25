Mother of Victim in Deadly Hit and Run Talks to News 5

Related Coverage Fatal Overnight Hit and Run on Old Pascagoula Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of a man killed in a hit and run is asking the public for help to find answers. Pamela Scullin’s son Nicholas Scullin was hit and killed on Old Pascagoula Road in Theodore on October 2nd. It happened at 11:40 p.m.

The unknown driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Pamela Scullin spoke exclusively to News 5 about her son, “He was like one of the sweetest people. he loved to laugh. he loved to make people laugh. he loved to be around people…. he was a good guy….”

Scullin says her son was involved in two accidents before. Pamela, Nicholas, and his father were involved in an accident in 2009. Nicholas’s father died in the accident. Pamela says Nicholas was hit by a driver two years ago as well. She says the accident caused him to have a brain hemorrhage.

Pamela says the death of Nicholas’s father was really hard for him and he suffered from alcoholism and was homeless for a short time as a result.

“He survived living on the streets and came back a new person.” Pamela went on to say that despite the obstacles he always managed to lift the spirits of those around him.

Now Pamela is pleading for anyone with information on what happened to come forward, “We need to put this to rest. we need to somebody to come forward and help us. that’s all we’re asking for. please help us.”

Alabama State Troopers are seeking anyone with information about the incident. If you know anything you’re asked to call, 251-660-2300.