Mother of Student Allegedly Flipped from Desk Speaks Out

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The mother of the Escambia Westgate School student who deputies say had her desk flipped is speaking out against the teacher.

Beth Simoneaux says her 16-year-old daughter Taylor was in Donna Dixon’s class. She says her daughter has special needs and limited communication.

Simoneaux says she was surprised when she heard the allegations.

“I’m disappointed,” Simoneaux said. “That lady, Mrs. Dixon, I trusted her with my child. Taylor’s dad committed suicide when she was a few months old. So I’m mom and dad.”

Simoneaux says her daughter’s mood has improved since Dixon was removed from the school.