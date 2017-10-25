Mobile County National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Locations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have any old prescriptions lying around the house, there is a safe way to dispose of them coming up.

The Mobile County Health Department announced Wednesday that the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will take place on Saturday, October 28th.

MCHD says the Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

The purpose of the event is to provide a safe location for people to drop off and dispose of their prescription drugs that they no longer need.

Keep in mind that needles, sharps, asthma inhalers and illicit drugs are usually not accepted at the drop box.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Mobile Police Department are handling the local collection sites for the next National Prescription Take Back Day. The following sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 28:

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office South Side, 510 South Royal Street

Mobile Police Department, 2460 Government Street

Costco Wholesale, 1450 Tingle Circle West

CVS Pharmacy #4782, 10115 Grand Bay-Wilmer Road South

CVS Pharmacy #4818, 4881 Schillinger Road

CVS Pharmacy #4888, 44523 Old Shell Road

CVS Pharmacy #4900, 2550 Dauphin Street

CVS Pharmacy #7671, 1404 Hillcrest Road

Walgreens Pharmacy #01777, 3948 Airport Boulevard

Walgreens Pharmacy, #10851, 6396 Airport Boulevard

Walgreens Pharmacy #15151, 5705 Cottage Hill Road

For more information, please visit the following websites:

https://takebackday.dea.gov/

https://www.drugs.com/article/medication-disposal.html