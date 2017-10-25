Mega Millions Announces Larger Starting Jackpot, Ticket Price Increase to Start Saturday

(CNN) — The Mega Millions lottery is in for some mega-changes.

Starting with next week’s draw, the game will cost twice as much to play, up to $2 per ticket.

It will also have longer odds and feature bigger prize payouts.

Jackpots will now start at 40-million, up from 15-million.

Lottery officials say the changes are a response to customer demands for more high-dollar jackpots.

It’s also a way to better compete against the rival Powerball game.

Mega Millions is now played in 44 states, plus D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Changes start with the October 31st draw.