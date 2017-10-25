MASH UP: Taco Bell testing Kit Kat-filled quesadilla

(WLNS) – This might be the treat your parents warned you about when you were young.

Taco Bell appears to be testing the waters on whether or not to bring its insane Kit Kat-filled quesadilla to the United States with a test run at some of its locations.

Our media partners at MLive report that the fast-food chain confirmed on Twitter that it was testing the “Chocoladilla” in some locations in the Milwaukee area on Monday, Oct. 23.

According to a Facebook post by Taco Bell UK, the item has been in the United Kingdom for months.

Mashable reports that a Taco Bell spokesperson confirmed they had been testing the item since Oct. 5 and would continue to offer it through mid-November.