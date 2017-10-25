Man, Woman Wanted for Stabbing Death in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Authorities in Mississippi are looking for a man and woman in connection to a stabbing death in Lucedale Tuesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Arron Jeffery Gill in connection to the death, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office. 26-year-old Christina Pierce is wanted for questioning in reference to the homicide.

The stabbing occurred on Salem Campground Road in the Barton/Basin community of Lucedale. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Christopher Cauley of George County.

According to authorities, Gill and Pierce ran from the scene after the stabbing. If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call (601) 947-4811 or call the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5895. You can remain anonymous.

The death remains under investigation, and News Five will post an update when new information becomes available.