Man Accused of Hit and Run That Dragged Motorcycle Two Miles Expected in Court

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

A man accused of a hit and run nearly two weeks ago is expected to make his first court appearance today. State Troopers say when Charles Smith’s car hit a motorcycle, the motorcycle was dragged nearly two miles.

This is a case that goes back to a Saturday morning on October 14th. Ashley Sanderson was on his motorcycle heading to his hunting camp with his family traveling behind him. Somewhere around the Midway Truck Stop on Highway 43, State Troopers say Sanderson was hit by a car. Sanderson was thrown from his bike but the motorcycle was stuck to the car that hit him and dragged for roughly two miles.

Later that afternoon Creola Police discovered the damaged SUV and State Troopers arrested Smith. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. He’s expected in court this morning for an arraignment.

We spoke with the victim’s wife when the crash happened. Victoria Sanderson said her husband was going to be kept at USA Medical Center for a few days but was expected to recover.