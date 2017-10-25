Maj Toure with the Black Guns Matter Tour Coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Black Guns Matter Tour, led by Hip Hop artist and activist Maj Toure, is coming to Mobile. The tour event teaches firearm safety, self-defense, and emergency preparedness training focused on supporting urban families and youth.

The event will take place at the Mobile Carnival Museum on Saturday, Nov. 4th from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

According to the event release, Black Guns Matter is currently on a 50 state tour across the country teaching firearm safety in urban communities. The free workshop includes firearm safety demonstrations, role plays, and Q&A discussions with experts including NRA certified instructors, lawyers, conflict resolution specialists, and activists. The workshop is about 2.5 hours long and attracts a fair amount of people and press as Maj Toure has been in the NY Times, NPR, CNN, CBS, NBC, and BET.

“I don’t think there’s a black gun culture or white gun culture,” said Maj Toure.” I think there’s an informed gun culture and an ignorant gun culture. I think that everyone deserves the safety training that could save their lives.”

The Black Guns Matter tour traveled to urban communities in Baltimore, Atlanta, Houston, Compton, Oakland, Miami, Minneapolis, Detroit, New Orleans, and Chicago. Maj Toure will continue the tour in Memphis and Little Rock following the class in Mobile.

The Black Gun Matter Tour is funded by people from across the country through a GOFUNDME campaign that has raised $60k of a $150,000 goal in the last year.