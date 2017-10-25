iPhone X Launch: Extremely Scarce Supply Expected on Gulf Coast

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — If you’ve ever camped out for a device, or lined up for hours to get that doorbuster deal on Black Friday, the heart-palpitating moment comes when a store employee walks outside to announce… the number.

Oh yes, you know what I’m talking about.

It’s the dreaded number they have in stock of the item you so desperately want.

Unless you’re the first person in line with that coy smile across your face, you immediately begin counting to see if you’re going to make the cut.

Well, for what it’s worth, you won’t have to count very high for the highly-anticipated release of the iPhone X next week, especially here on the Gulf Coast.

Analysts expect 2-3 million launch units to be shipped globally for the iPhone X launch on November 3, a paltry number when you consider the overwhelming demand being reported around the world. An estimated 50-million consumers will be trying to get an iPhone X when online pre-orders go live on Friday at midnight.

As for the in-store release just a week later, Apple’s primary focus, as it always has been, will be adequately stocking its retail store locations. It’s not rocket science; they want long lines plastered on the news and their most loyal fans to go home screaming with excitement that they have one.

The problem for us here on the Gulf Coast is simple: we don’t have an Apple store.

Even though Apple CEO Tim Cook grew up in nearby Robertsdale, Mobile and Pensacola are without a shiny Apple retail location. The closest would be Metarie and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, and if you’re willing to go on a road trip, Birmingham in central Alabama.

Authorized resellers such as Verizon, AT&T, Best Buy and others might see some stock on launch day. However, in comparison with more well-stocked iPhone launches we’ve covered on the Gulf Coast in recent years, shipments to our region will likely be exiguous.

So that mysterious number I mentioned above? Based on eight years of studying iPhone launches, take it from your friendly-neighborhood technology reporter: in all likelihood here on the Gulf Coast, the number will be a single digit.

I could be wrong, or perhaps, very wrong. However, based on the size and popularity of the store you choose to line up in front of, all signs point to a lot of disappointed campers.

We’ll know for sure next week, when the long lines form and the number is announced at dozens of locations in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

See you there.