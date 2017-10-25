Husband and Wife Take on Breast Cancer Together

(WKRG) — 35 years ago, Richard and Margaret Davis vowed to love each other until death do them part. Eleven years ago, Margaret received a breast cancer diagnosis that could have killed her.

“It’s just very scary. You just never imagine it coming. I had no symptoms at all,” said Margaret.

She underwent a double mastectomy, aggressive radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

“All the research that’s required to get where we are today. I’m so thankful that I am that I was born when I was born and so much has been learned since even 20 years ago.”

Margaret and her family participate in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Margaret’s husband, Richard Davis, has raised more than 11-thousand dollars this year by being a member of the society’s Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

“I’m blessed with daughters and daughters in law and granddaughters and another granddaughter on the way who knows which dollar of research will make the difference,” said Richard.

More than a decade after being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, Margaret continues to undergo post cancer treatment. She’s grateful for answered prayers, a strong support system, and knowledgeable health professionals.

“I’ve looked at all the pictures of my family since cancer, and the moments we’ve had. Three of my children have gotten married. I have grandchildren now and to imagine not being here for that. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody to lose that much of your life to a cancer diagnosis would be so sad and tragic and I know that people do every day.”

Registration for The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk kicks off Saturday, October 28th at 6:45 am in Mobile’s Bienville Square. The walk starts at 8:00 am.

For more information go to http://makingstrides.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY17MS?fr_id=84761&pg=entry