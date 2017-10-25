Governor Kay Ivey to Attend Groundbreaking in Brewton

Brewton, AL (WKRG) — Provalus is breaking ground on its new facility later this afternoon. Here’s a news release from the Governor’s Office:
BREWTON – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday will attend the Provalus groundbreaking of the company’s flagship technology facility.
In August, Governor Ivey announced that Provalus of Optomi, LLC planned to invest $6.5 million to open a center in Brewton, that would staff approximately 300 workers. The facility will consist of three buildings occupying a combined space of more than 60,000 square feet.
Joining the Governor will be Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace, President of Optomi & Provalus Chuck Ruggiero, as well as other company and local officials.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.
WHO: Governor Kay Ivey
WHAT: Provalus Groundbreaking
WHEN: Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 3:00 p.m.
WHERE: Future Site of Project (old golf course)
2385 Douglas Ave.
Brewton, AL 36426
According to the company’s website, they provide outsourcing services using U.S. workers. You can find out more about applying for jobs here.