Governor Kay Ivey to Attend Groundbreaking in Brewton

BREWTON – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday will attend the Provalus groundbreaking of the company’s flagship technology facility.

In August, Governor Ivey announced that Provalus of Optomi, LLC planned to invest $6.5 million to open a center in Brewton, that would staff approximately 300 workers. The facility will consist of three buildings occupying a combined space of more than 60,000 square feet.

Joining the Governor will be Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace, President of Optomi & Provalus Chuck Ruggiero, as well as other company and local officials.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

WHO: Governor Kay Ivey

WHAT: Provalus Groundbreaking

WHEN: Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Future Site of Project (old golf course)

2385 Douglas Ave.

Brewton, AL 36426