FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley’s Garrett Mayo had a night to remember against Mary Montgomery.

The Lions quarterback threw 6 touchdown passes in a 45 to 7 win over the Vikings, earning him the Greene and Phillips Friday Night Fever Player of the Week Award.

5 of the 6 touchdown passes were over 50 yards, the longest was a 86 yard scoring strike.

The Lions are 4-4 and host Baker Friday night.