BREAKING: Train Collides with Pedestrian in Milton, Victim’s Condition Unknown

2:15PM UPDATE: SRSO reported the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, however, it is still too early to determine the condition of the pedestrian.

MILTON, FL (WKRG) — A train has collided with a pedestrian in Milton, News 5 has just learned.

Pamela Hilton with the City of Milton says the collision happened in the area of East Milton and Ward Basin around 1:45pm.   Train crossings at Elmira Street and Henry Streets are now blocked.

Milton Police Department is currently on the scene.  No word yet on injuries.

News 5 has a crew on the way.

