BREAKING: Police Use Drone, K9s To Search For Burglary Suspects

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Mobile police are searching the Greenwich Hills neighborhood for one of three suspects who was pulled over driving a stolen car.

Neighbors called police about vehicle burglaries in the neighborhood overnight. The thieves set off alarms in the neighborhood and neighbors chased them.

At least six patrol cars are at the scene off Cottage Hill Road between University and Azalea Roads. Police are using K9s and a drone to search for the suspect.

Police arrested two suspects. The third suspect is still on the run.

