UPDATE: No Deaths in Prichard Crash Involving Fugitive

UPDATE (10/25): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Wednesday correcting a press release it sent out Friday, Oct. 20, on behalf of U.S. Marshals. The release said one of the occupants in Lett-Hall’s vehicle was deceased.

MCSO says this is not the case, and that the information was based off reports on the scene.

MCSO says that it has since been determined that the individual identified as Lamar Marcus Williams was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

His current condition is unknown at this time.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — One person has died and three others were injured when deputies say a suspect wanted on multiple charges was attempting to elude law enforcement Friday morning in Prichard.

23-year-old Larry Lett-Hall is in custody after a major crash this morning in Prichard that led to the death of an unknown passenger in Lett-Hall’s vehicle. There were also injuries to another passenger in Lett-Hall’s car as he attempted to get away from authorities, Lett-Hall himself, and two bystanders who were part of the crash.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after the US Marshals Service with the assistance of local agencies had initiated surveillance on Lett-Hall. The fugitive was wanted for seven felony warrants from Prichard Police and Mobile Police that included kidnapping, assault, and the rape and sodomy of two children, MCSO states.

At 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Marshals saw Lett-Hall get into a vehicle with two other people. Marshals then followed the car and attempted to stop it with several marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles. Lett-Hall then turned around in an effort to flee from Marshals and took off at a high speed.

Marshals lost sight of Lett-Hall’s car and because of this, no vehicle pursuit was actually initiated, according to MCSO. Marshals started to follow the last known direction of Lett-Hall’s car when they came upon the intersection of Bearfork Road and Dial Road, where there were three overturned vehicles.

On the scene, MCSO deputies noticed Lett-Hall’s vehicle was on fire and quickly pulled the occupants from the car and put the fire out.

“It’s normally quiet when you come down this street,” said a witness at the scene. “You may have a little speeding problem but nothing like this.”

Annette Harris is from Trinity Faith Missionary Church which is located across the street from the site of the crash. Harris also tells News 5 a scene like the one on Friday morning is hard to watch, “To see this tragedy, to see all these state troopers and deputies out here. I knew it had to be something of badness.”

The site of the crash is just a few blocks away from a daycare and other churches and houses.

ALEA is actively investigating the collision. The injuries to the female passenger in Lett-Hall’s car are said to be serious.

Lett-Hall is being treated for his injuries he sustained during the collision, but remains in the custody of authorities.